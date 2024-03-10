The Most Controversial Ink Master Moments Ever

It's no secret that reality shows are wildly popular, and while some count on the audience's desire to partake in some legal voyeurism as people date or try to survive in the wild, some showcase actual talent. That's the case with "Ink Master" and similar shows: Tattooing has a long and strange history, and even with that long history, there can still be a lot of controversy and stigma attached to getting inked. Even when it comes to "Ink Master" — which is supposed to showcase the skills of some of the best artists around — there's controversy.

A large part of it comes from the fact that since tattooing is an art form, it can be highly subjective. One person's perfect tattoo is another person's lifelong regret, and that's ok. But there are other issues at work here, too. Tattoos can't be removed without going through a lengthy and painful process, so the work that gets done on the show belongs to someone for life. And that's a heavy responsibility. Do some artists take that too lightly? That's at the heart of just some of the problems viewers have pointed out.

While some of the most controversial moments have sent dedicated fans — and a few contestants — to social media to take things into their own hands, others made headlines in more mainstream media. And here's the thing: There are a few truly horrible things that have allegedly gone on behind the scenes, and that definitely didn't make it on camera.