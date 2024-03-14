Scandals That Have Haunted Boeing Over The Years

If history shows us anything — at least since the 1980s — it's that Boeing can be relied on to have at least one scandal every three to five years or so. The recent 737 MAX fuselage blowout is just the latest in an ongoing series of controversial events. As recently as 2018 and 2019, two deadly airplane crashes caused far worse than a corporate PR nightmare — the deaths of 346 people. From allegations of overcharging the federal government, illegally obtaining classified documents, firing chief officers for shady activities, and wielding insider info to outbid competitors, Boeing's got quite the track record for scandals. In fact, the company's history makes one wonder how it has stayed in business — that is, until one notices its $112 billion value.

In fact, Boeing scandals are so commonplace that Willie Walsh, director of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), said via Reuters of Boeing's latest 2024 scandal that "they've responded much, much better to this than other events." Setting such optimism aside, let's have a look at some of Boeing's most prominent scandals. Some, because we don't have enough space for all of them.