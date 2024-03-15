Stars Wars Actors Who Have Tragically Passed Away

An author of humorous memoirs and comical fiction that laid bare her life-long issues with mental illness and addiction, Carrie Fisher was also an in-demand joke writer for Hollywood awards shows and penned the screenplay to movies like "Postcards from the Edge." But Fisher became ultra-famous for her breakout movie role in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope": Princess Leia Organa. An Alderaan royal, battle general, and Rebel Alliance figurehead, Leia appeared throughout the "Star Wars" franchise, with Fisher reprising the role in "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "The Force Awakens," and "The Last Jedi."

On December 23, 2016, Fisher was a passenger on a flight headed for Los Angeles when she had a cardiac arrest. Taken to a hospital immediately upon landing, Fisher died four days later. A coroner's office attributed her death to sleep apnea, but Fisher also had heart disease, and many drugs were present in her system when she passed, including opiates, alcohol, cocaine, and ecstasy. Fisher was 60 years old.

"No words #devastated," Fisher's "Star Wars" costar Mark Hamill wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fisher's mother, classic Hollywood actor Debbie Reynolds, had a stroke and died the day after her daughter did. "She wanted to be with Carrie," son Todd Fisher said to Variety.

