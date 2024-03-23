Respected Hollywood Stars Who Were Actually Terrible People

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood had a lax view of marital fidelity, telling Playboy that his first wife, Maggie Johnson, was "a woman who [knew] how much room [he needed]" (via People). His philandering began even before they married. During their engagement, Eastwood nearly wrecked the relationship by impregnating a woman in Seattle. Johnson probably did not find out about that one because the child was adopted out to prevent scandal — Eastwood was not even aware of the child. Eastwood then had his second child in 1964 with mistress Roxanne Tunis. He did not have any children by his wife until 1968 — 15 years after their wedding. They ultimately divorced in 1984 after Eastwood had yet another affair with Sondra Locke.

Eastwood has since married several more times and amassed his share of extra-marital relationships. Many of the women, even those he cheated on, generally stayed on good terms with him, saying he was not the bad man his actions suggested. Ex-wife Dina Eastwood called him "the sweetest ... loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person." Locke, however, said the opposite. In a 1989 palimony suit, she accused Eastwood of making her get two abortions and consenting to tubal ligation — effectively sterilization — because he did not want more children. Eastwood denied the allegations, which were eventually dropped in return for a settlement that included the home they shared, $450,000, and a $1.5 million Warner Bros. development deal.