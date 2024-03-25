Stars Who Can't Stand Clint Eastwood

Michael Moore makes provocative nonfiction films. "Bowling for Columbine" focused on American gun culture and became a documentary that helped change the world , while "Fahrenheit 9/11" was a polemic about Republican President George W. Bush. Standing in the opposite corner to Moore is Clint Eastwood, who is a strident supporter of Republican causes.

In January 2005, according to Moore's Facebook, both filmmakers attended the National Board of Review awards dinner. That evening, Eastwood addressed the crowd and threatened to "kill" Moore should the documentarian ever ambush-interview him, the way he does in his documentaries. "I'll kill you," Eastwood reasserted, right to Moore. The audience laughed, and Eastwood yelled to be heard. "I mean it. I'll shoot you." Moore elaborated: "I should probably stop here and say that I like Clint Eastwood and I think he was a great filmmaker. ... But something started to go haywire with Clint in the last decade."

Ten years later, after Eastwood's "American Sniper" proved a box office smash, Moore discussed the subject matter on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My uncle killed by sniper in WW2. We were taught snipers were cowards. Will shoot u in the back," Moore wrote. After media outlets picked up Moore's comments, he took to Facebook to explain himself, claiming to be talking about snipers in general, and not necessarily Eastwood's "American Sniper." However, he did still critique the movie. "Too bad Clint gets Vietnam and Iraq confused in his storytelling. And that he has his characters calling Iraqis 'savages' throughout the film."