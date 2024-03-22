Horrific Details About The Almost 200 Bodies Left To Rot By A Colorado Couple

Just in case you forgot that certain, very actual people could descend to unbelievable depths of bizarre and horrid depravity, one Colorado couple is here to help. The couple in question, Jon and Carie Hallford, created a quaint-sounding funeral business, Return to Nature, back in 2016. The premise of the business fit the name: bio-friendly internment and cremation for deceased loved ones. So far, so good.

Unfortunately, the Hallford's didn't quite live up to their end of charging $1,895 per deceased. Rather, they didn't do anything with the bodies they collected. They just took money for their supposed services and left the deceased at their business address in Penrose, Colorado, 30 miles south of Colorado Springs. In some cases, they even sent "bags of mixed concrete" to family members and pretended that it was ash, as the New York Post says.

If this already sounds beyond belief, it gets worse. The Hallfords didn't just let the dead pile up inside their business' building, they used their business money to do things like take trips, purchase cryptocurrency, and buy cars and luxury goods. In total, they collected 189 once-breathing relatives and friends and not only left them unattended, but "improperly stored" their bodies in "horrific" conditions, as NPR quotes. Specifically, the Colorado Judicial Branch's official affidavit for the case says (deep breath, folks) that the bodies of the dead produced fluids that "covered the floors within the building. Maggots, flies, and other insects in various stages of life were vastly present within the building." Believe it or not, further details are even more disturbing.