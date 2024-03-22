The Tragedy Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Explained

In a moving video statement released on March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton revealed she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. In January, the Princess of Wales went through abdominal surgery at the London Clinic, and she said the cancer was discovered through post-operation tests. She said her medical team advised her to undergo "preventative chemotherapy" and said that she was in the "early stages" of the treatment.

Middleton said the diagnosis was a "huge shock" to her and her family, and they have been trying to manage it privately. She described telling her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — about the diagnosis and expressed optimism about her future. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she said. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Middleton asked the public to understand that she and her family need "time, space, and privacy" while she finishes her treatment. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she said.