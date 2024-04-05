The Downward Spiral Of To Catch A Predator Host Chris Hansen

If you had an obsession with true crime, reality TV, or some intersection of those genres back in the mid-2000s, then you've probably heard of the "Dateline" show, "To Catch a Predator." In case you haven't, here's the brief: Host Chris Hansen headed up a team that was looking to punish sexual predators who were trying to prey on minors. Members of Hansen's team would pose as teenagers, lurking in online chatrooms where these potential predators might frequent. They would then engage in suggestive conversations and agree to meet.

What the titular predators didn't know, however, was that the meeting location would actually be set up for a sting operation. Instead of finding the minors they thought they were conversing with, Hansen himself would emerge from the shadows, bearing evidence of their crimes, often quoting their own explicit messages back at them. The whole thing was rather melodramatic and also incredibly popular, making Hansen something of a celebrity. Even if his show wasn't quite one of the biggest scandals to hit NBC, Hansen did run into scandal after scandal over the ensuing years, with each instance ending with his face plastered all over the tabloids. Not only that, but there's plenty of evidence that seems to say his personal life has been spiraling downward, whether that be about money, his personal relationships, or even his living situation. Oh, then there are the couple of run-ins with the law, too — not a good look, to say the least.