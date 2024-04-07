Strange Details About Jesus That Everyone Ignores

Given that he has to be one of the most-discussed people to exist in the history of the human species, it's hard to believe that there are things about Jesus that get ignored. But, despite the ubiquity of his story in many places around the globe, the truth is that bits and pieces of that story do get swept under the rug. And the details that you do uncover can start to make this singular man seem very, very odd indeed.

Some of these details and incidents from the life of Jesus may occasionally come up in a class or Bible study, but you're unlikely to hear them on a regular basis. A priest or pastor is probably loathe to build their entire Sunday sermon around, say, the multiple stories that involve Jesus spitting into a blind person's eyes. Other bits are so nitpicky or awkward that you might only hear about them in a divinity school classroom, and even then only after a bit of digging and asking uncomfortable questions about Jesus' marital status. Yet more may come from parables and passages that many have heard, but when they are considered from a different angle, take on a tinge of oddness that is rarely the topic of discussion. These are some of the strange details about Jesus that practically everyone tries to ignore.