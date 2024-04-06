The Worst Ways To Die On The Oregon Trail

Though it sounds like one large path, the Oregon Trail was a collection of different tracks moving in more or less the same direction. Generally, pioneers traveled from Missouri through the Great Plains, up into Wyoming, Idaho, and finally Oregon. It was not an easy journey, with many hazards that could injure or kill pioneers along the rather stunning estimated 2,000 miles that made up the route.

Anyone who played the computer game "The Oregon Trail" knows that the path traveled by 19th-century pioneers was a treacherous one full of messed-up stories. Around 10% of those pioneers are believed to have died before reaching their destination, perhaps quite higher than you would have thought. Disease was one of the most common causes of death, with many succumbing to contagious illnesses including cholera and dysentery. Accidents were also all too frequent.

One greatly overstated cause of death was attack by American Indians. Though travelers on the Oregon Trail were often made quite anxious by the gory, dramatic stories of wagon trains torn apart by bloodthirsty native attackers, the reality was far different. While some pioneers were attacked by Indigenous people, natives along the Oregon Trail were more apt to trade with pioneers than face off against them. Ultimately, about 400 people died in native-led attacks on the trail between 1840 and 1860, representing a very small portion of the approximately 20,000 to 30,000 people who died on the Oregon Trail. Other ways of dying, however, were all too real and awful.