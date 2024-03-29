The Bouncer Whose Story Is Way Better Than Road House

A bouncer's job is far from dull. Even if a bouncer isn't removing rowdy customers from premises or barring other customers from entering clubs or bars, a bouncer has a perfect view of humanity at its most drunken, stupid, and yes, amusing. Indeed, some bouncers are amongst the smartest people in the world, like Chris Langan, who has an IQ anywhere from 195 to 210. Some real-life bouncers have turned to Hollywood, like Vin Diesel. Other times, Hollywood actors have played bouncers, like Jacob Gyllenhaal and Patrick Swayze in "Road House," in 2024 and 1989, respectively. And sometimes bouncers are 90 years old, like the man with probably more than a few World War II stories, veteran Eric Voyce in Cardiff, Wales.

In the original "Road House," Swayze's John Dalton plays a bouncer who gets pulled into an underworld of crime and fisticuffs. In the new "Road House," Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton plays a former hard-hitting UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer ... who then gets pulled into an underworld of crime and fisticuffs. So basically, the new movie adds a step. Also, it adds Conor McGregor for some reason.

While real-life bouncer and nonagenarian Eric Voyce might not have lived a life of fantasy fighting in the streets, he did fight in a real war with the British Royal Air Force (RAF) for six years. Frankly speaking, that's much more impressive. As for how he got started bouncing, Voyce substituted for a bouncer who didn't show up one day — and that was 24 years ago. Voyce kept his position after that, but sadly passed away in 2013.