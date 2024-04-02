Why Nostradamus Followers Fear This Horrifying 2024 Prediction

The French astrologer and physician Nostradamus was born more than half a millennium ago and became a famous figure of the Renaissance. To people living today, his name is most associated with his soothsaying: his seeming uncanny ability to predict future events that history has later seen come to pass. Nostradamus' predictions came mainly in the form of verses published in a book titled "Centuries," which first appeared in 1555. Those who believe in the power of his foresight believe that Nostradamus, who died in 1566, foresaw the French Revolution which occurred two centuries later, and the life of Napoleon, the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as well as more recent historical developments, such the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The verses in question are cryptic and open to interpretation, and critics argue that it is possible to attach Nostrodamus' lines to one of several historical events and say he predicted them. Nevertheless, each year countless platforms treat their readers to a glimpse of what the seer prophesied for the year ahead, and in 2024 it makes for grim reading. According to believers, Nostradamus' famous verses, which they say correctly predict World War II, foretold that World War III is due to begin 79 years after the previous conflict ended. If he's right, that means the conflict will begin in 2024.