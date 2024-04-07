Disturbing Details Found In Ruby Franke's Journal

The wounds on the hands and wrists of Ruby Franke's 12-year-old son were found to have been inflicted with rope, as the boy was tied down on the ground as a form of punishment for his supposed sinful behavior. But shockingly, the journals of Ruby Franke reveal yet more violent behavior toward her son and daughter which amounts to torture.

As the case summary notes, Franke's children were made to live in a "work-camp-like setting," the punishments of which are outlined in her journal. The document sees Franke admitting to forcing the children outside to work in the son, arguing that "only demons stay in the shade," and that they were made to do forced labor to show them the importance of work. She describes isolating her children in a closet, holding her son's head underwater, kicking him with boots, pouring used mop water over his head, and shaving her daughter's hair off. The children were restricted to eating beans and rice and were forced to fast for multiple days on end. Their water was also restricted, and they were told that they were "stealing" water if they drank from the hose outside.

After her son made a failed escape attempt, the children were made to work outside with no shoes. The diary also notes that Franke had no intention of taking the children home after the "training" ended, but was planning to move to Arizona. "The kids need a good kick from a horse and a cactus to run into," the journal notes. "We will drop them like hot potatoes out in the desert — their new home."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.