The Tragedy Of Richard Pryor Explained

Richard Pryor's grandmother Marie features in a number of his most famous routines, including one bit from his 1979 classic "Richard Pryor: Live in Concert" in which he describes his fear as his grandmother instructs him to fetch a "switch," or slim branch, from a tree near their house for her to beat him with.

Pryor was one of four children raised in Marie's brothel, and in his autobiography he describes how the children were at Marie's mercy throughout their early lives, often catching a beating for minor infractions. Sometimes, adults would instruct the young and trusting Pryor to do things that would lead to him being beaten. In one incident, the phone rang in the house, and Pryor picked up. It was his uncle, Dickie, who told the child to tell Marie that she "ain't the fat hen's a**." Pryor called out the phrase to Marie, who then hit him repeatedly with a belt.

Pryor also recalls an episode in which he was sexually assaulted by a teenager from his neighborhood, and claims that in one incident he was kissed in a sexual manner by a local priest. Shockingly, when he reported this to his grandmother, father, and uncle, the latter two concocted a scheme to use the young Pryor as bait to blackmail the priest and extort money. His grandmother eventually put a stop to the men's scheming and told Pryor to consider that priests are guilty of having human flaws like everyone else.

