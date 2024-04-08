What Really Happened To These Famous Playboy Playmates?

Pamela Anderson is perhaps the most famous celebrity ever to have been a Playmate. After beginning her career as a spokesmodel for Labatt's beer, the Canadian bombshell posed for Playboy magazine for the first time in October 1989, before being crowned Playmate of the Month just a few months later, in February 1990. Later in the decade, her career simply exploded; she appeared on the classic sitcom "Home Improvement" and on the syndicated action series "Baywatch," among other projects, appeared on the cover of Playboy a dozen more times, and became one of the most dominant sex symbols of the '90s.

After that decade, Anderson largely fell out of the limelight — thanks in large part to a certain home video made with her former husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, and her devotion to their sons, Brandon and Dylan. She's also dedicated herself to the Pamela Anderson Foundation, established in 2014, which advocates for a diverse array of activist and non-profit organizations, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, and ... Wikileaks, among many more.

Recently, she's also gone public about departing from her glamorous past in dramatic fashion — by going completely makeup-free. "I just thought, 'I'm doing this for all the girls out there,'" she told Vogue in 2023. "I've had stepdaughters in past relationships and my sons have girlfriends, and this was for them. In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore? This is it."