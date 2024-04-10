The Grim Moment Nikki Sixx Hit Rock Bottom

It was December 23, 1987, and Nikki Sixx was in the depths of addiction. That night, not unlike most of them at the time, he was "shooting up between snorts of cocaine and shots of booze," he recalled in the Los Angeles Times. The bassist, main songwriter, and founding member of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe nearly died that day — was in fact clinically dead for two minutes — but survived thanks to a shot of adrenaline administered by paramedics.

It wasn't Nikki Sixx's near-death experience in 1987, but an episode when he was unable to score drugs for a few days that he remembers as the time he hit rock bottom. "My darkest moment was not the moment that a lot of people talk about ... which was my near-fatal overdose, or the one after that, when I woke up with a needle in my arm," he recalled on a September 2017 episode of his radio show "Sixx Sense." "It was about halfway through that year when I knew I couldn't get out." After a day and a half without heroin, in which Sixx began to have withdrawals and was in "a lot of pain," his dealer showed up and he once again started using. "I wish I had the information that if I just rode it out another week, I could have broken the cycle," he said.