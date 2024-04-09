Shady Details About Alex Jones

When it comes to talk show hosts who are terrible people, no one comes close to Alex Jones. Let's be clear: It is not possible to fit everything shady about the conspiracy theorist and radio host into a single article. You would be hard-pressed to get it all into a 600-page book. But it's important to know the basics of just how shady this guy is, and how badly his words and actions have impacted the lives of regular people.

Jones began his rise to prominence and infamy where all good conspiracies are born and nurtured: talk radio. Raised in a family that was involved with the conservative conspiracy group The John Birch Society, Jones first took to a local access channel in Austin, Texas, after the 1993 siege at the Branch Davidian compound outside Waco. His open spouting of conspiracies grew worse after the Oklahoma City Bombing, which he has stated was actually carried out by the government and not a domestic terrorist. Then came 9/11 and later the Sandy Hook school shooting, both of which Jones claimed were false-flag events. In between were a hundred other tragic events, all of which Jones turned to his advantage with conspiracy theories.

This career, built around paranoia and conspiracies, made him a rich man. As he continues to make headlines and take to the airwaves, here are some of the shady details about Alex Jones you should be aware of.