What Everyone Gets Wrong About Mary Magdalene

For a fairly minor biblical character, Mary of Magdala, aka Mary Magdalene, sure gets a lot of attention — and not necessarily without good reason. No doubt, author Dan Brown's 2003 megahit "The Da Vinci Code" fed much of the resurgent interest in Mary Magdalene, as his book sold over a bonkers 80 million copies worldwide – a testament to how it touched the public's nerve. In recent decades Magdalene has been recast not as only the potential wife of Jesus, but a figure deemed contentious by the early Christian church, and whose actions, prominence, and role were suppressed.

No matter one's personal opinions about Mary Magdalene, in the end, we've only got what certain ancient texts do or do not say about her. Outside of the canonical Bible, texts like the Wisdom of Jesus Christ depict Magdalene as just another disciple of Jesus. The Gospel of Mary, contrarily, portrays Magdalene as a figure of high clerical importance within the early church, and a favorite of Jesus. And of course, the Gospel of Philip is the text that states that Mary was Jesus' "companion" and that Jesus "used to kiss her often on the mouth."

Nowhere, however — including in the Bible — does it say what some have come to take for granted about Magdalene: that she was a "prostitute". As Christianity.com explains, this incorrect assumption boils down to a statement made by Pope Gregory I in the 6th century equating a separate biblical character with Mary Magdalene.