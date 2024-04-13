The Untold Truth Of Judas

For some, the concept of stone-cold betrayal can be summed up in just one name: Judas. Yet while his name may today be considered a byword for treachery and the man himself is often called one of the most famous traitors in history, the real story of Judas Iscariot is far more complicated than something that can be summed up in a single word.

First appearing in the Gospels of the New Testament as a member of the original 12 disciples of Jesus, Judas is a rather mysterious figure who is presented with practically no background and very little information on his motivations. Given his major role in the story of Jesus and the crucifixion — in the Bible, Judas is the one who turned Jesus over for trial and execution at the hands of the Roman authorities, giving Jesus a rather historic kiss in order to identify him — that lack of information has proved troublesome for many who have encountered the story. It doesn't help that, over the generations, misconceptions and folklore have arisen that further complicate the figure of Judas.

So, what's the real story? Digging deep into the reality of what's said about Judas in the Gospels and beyond, even religious scholars may be surprised by what we know — and don't know — about Judas Iscariot. This is the untold truth of the man who is widely considered one of the Bible's biggest villains.