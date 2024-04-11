The CIA's Top Secret Mission To Steal A Russian Nuclear Sub

One of the great things about history is that it's filled with stories that are way more unbelievable and way more audacious than any bit of fiction ever written. One of those stories is the 1960s and 70s-era plot to recover a Soviet sub from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and just that summary alone is enough to give some hints at what a wild plan it was (joining the ranks of others that definitely happened, such as the plan to use psychics to spy on the Soviets.) Things kicked off with the disappearance of a Soviet nuclear sub, of the same type as pictured above, in 1968, and the U.S.'s realization that if they could find it, they might find themselves with some invaluable information in hand that included tech that could be reverse-engineered, code books, and other valuable documents.

The hilarious thing is that the powers-that-be — which included the CIA and the Pentagon — knew exactly how risky, how unlikely, and how audacious the plan was. At the same time, it was kind of the perfect storm that came together to make it just too tempting of an opportunity to pass up.

The result was Project Azorian, a bizarre saga that cost somewhere around $800 million. (Adjusted for inflation, that's a little over $7 billion in 2023.) It ended up being one of the largest covert operations ever undertaken, required some feats of engineering that literally needed to be discovered and then developed, and when it was put in motion, there was one chance to get it right. Did they, and what went into it?