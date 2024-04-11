Why Slipknot's Corey Taylor Once Got Arrested At The Viper Room

Certain musicians tend to divide fandoms (and brands) for a host of reasons. Corey Taylor, vocalist for Slipknot and Stone Sour, is without doubt one such person. Dislike for Taylor tends to boil down to him displaying a cocky, brash, obnoxious attitude decades ago, a reputation that hasn't really gone anywhere since then. And while it would be a mistake to judge an individual by the worst or most drunk of their actions, there is indeed an incident in Taylor's past that matches the poorest of people's opinions about him — at least in a juvenile, dumb kind of way.

The setting for the incident in question is that most notorious of Hollywood celebrity hangouts: the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard. Known as a druggy, seedy, mob-tainted hotspot, many people might recognize the club as the spot where young actor River Phoenix died from an overdose in 1993. Lots of shenanigans — some serious, some not — have gone on at the Viper Room over the years. Johnny Depp, for instance — one of the Viper Room's previous co-owners — got involved in a lawsuit in the '90s that ended in the Depp's business partner, Anthony Fox, vanishing before he could testify against Depp. Fox was never found.

Thankfully, Taylor was never involved in anything so grim. He did, however, get super drunk one night near the Viper Room, break some glass, get arrested, and pay $500 to avoid charges. By now, the incident has faded into obscurity.