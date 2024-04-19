The Real Reason Prisoners Wear Orange

Prison uniforms are instantly recognizable, so much so that they have become a popular choice for costume parties. While in popular culture, prison settings and uniforms have been exploited to great effect: think, for instance, of Elvis Presley's iconic performance of "Jailhouse Rock," with the King of Rock 'n' Roll and his scores of backing dancers gyrating in striped shirts and dark jackets marked with their prison numbers.

But as any viewer of courtroom TV or more recent prison dramas knows, in recent decades black and white stripes have largely become a thing of the past, and the distinctive traditional outfits first used in the 19th century were replaced in many U.S. prisons with bright orange jumpsuits or scrubs. Much of the criticism toward traditional prison outfits argued that they were dehumanizing and a source of shame for many prisoners. However, it's also arguable that such criticisms could indeed be made about modern orange outfits. While orange prison uniforms are perhaps just as ridiculous as their black and white predecessors, there are a number of practical reasons underpinning their use, with experts convinced that brighter colors help improve prison security.