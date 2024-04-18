Disturbing Facts About The Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb Ever Made

As if nuclear weaponry wasn't horrifying enough, some nuclear bombs are more horrifying than others. The bombs Little Boy and Fat Man that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki towards the end of World War II killed an estimated 320,000 total people, taking into account the initial blast, radiation sickness, cancer, and all other effects combined. While it's hard to imagine such devastation being caused by only two bombs, these two bombs were specks in comparison to the most devastating nuclear bomb ever made, the RDS-220, aka the Tsar Bomba, or "King of Bombs."

Developed by the Soviet Union in the middle of the Cold War, the Tsar Bomba was meant to make a political statement more than anything else. "Let the 100-megaton bomb hang over the capitalists like a sword of Damocles!," Soviet head of state Nikita Khrushchev said at the time (per The Bulletin). And yes, he meant 100 megatons, no matter that it was only detonated at 50. The bomb was 1,570 times more powerful than Little Boy and Fat Man combined and had an explosion power equal to 10% of all the explosives used in World War II altogether.

As recently as 2020, Russia declassified and released its Tsar Bomba test footage, which dates to 1961. The bomb was dropped on the deserted island of Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Circle to the northwest of Russia and blew out glass in windows 560 miles away. It also sent a up mushroom cloud halfway into space. To this day it's the single most powerful weapon detonated on Earth, ever.