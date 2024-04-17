What Happened To John Wilkes Booth's Body?

It's possibly the most consequential death of a president in the United States: The assassination of Abraham Lincoln, just as the Civil War concluded. Beyond the human tragedy of such a murder, Lincoln's death was a blow to the post-war Reconstruction era. The task of rebuilding the South and safeguarding the rights of newly freed enslaved people might have been beyond even Lincoln's political skills. But if he survived, Reconstruction would undeniably have been different — and almost certainly more successful. The failings of Reconstruction without Lincoln plagued the United States until well into the 20th century.

The man directly responsible for Lincoln's death and America's loss, John Wilkes Booth, comes and goes from many history books with his crime. But the conspiracy Booth was party to, an elaborate scheme that first intended to kidnap the president and kill him and his chief officers, could fill a book in itself. Booth was the only assassin of the group to kill his target, and he likely broke his leg as he fled Ford's Theatre. Over 1,000 men joined the manhunt for Booth, who was surprised when public opinion, even in the South, went against his deed. Even some of his co-conspirators turned on him, though not to the Union troops.

The hunters came upon Booth in a tobacco barn, where he refused to surrender and was shot after the barn was set on fire. He died hours later, ending his role in the history of the Civil War. But his body was the subject of a lengthy postscript, as it was buried three times, eventually finding final rest in Baltimore.