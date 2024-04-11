O.J. Simpson Dead At 76

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at 76, TMZ reported. According to a post from his family on X (formerly Twitter), he died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from cancer. "[O]ur father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The convicted felon was infamously charged with the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in a 1995 trial that shook the nation. He was later acquitted, though he never left the limelight, penning a controversial book, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer Book," that proposes a hypothetical confession in which he describes killing the pair. O.J. Simpson later served almost nine years in a Nevada prison for armed robbery before he was released in 2017. He leaves behind five children — two from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson, and three from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley.