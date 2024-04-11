One Of OJ Simpson's Last Social Media Posts Is So Chilling Now

In one of O.J. Simpson's last posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the former star football player, actor, and convicted felon is seen sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle in a video. In the short clip, Simpson attempts to shut down rumors that he was in hospice care following news that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In the video, posted on February 9, 2024, he laughs off the reports and quotes Donald Trump while discussing his plans for the upcoming Super Bowl. "Hey, X world. Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?" he laughs and then continues. "No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there is I guess it's like the Donald say, 'Can't trust the media.' In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know, so hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend." On April 11, 2024, his family posted on the same site that he had died the day before. O.J. Simpson was 76 at the time of his death.