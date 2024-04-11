One Of OJ Simpson's Last Social Media Posts Is So Chilling Now
In one of O.J. Simpson's last posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the former star football player, actor, and convicted felon is seen sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle in a video. In the short clip, Simpson attempts to shut down rumors that he was in hospice care following news that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In the video, posted on February 9, 2024, he laughs off the reports and quotes Donald Trump while discussing his plans for the upcoming Super Bowl. "Hey, X world. Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?" he laughs and then continues. "No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there is I guess it's like the Donald say, 'Can't trust the media.' In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know, so hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend." On April 11, 2024, his family posted on the same site that he had died the day before. O.J. Simpson was 76 at the time of his death.
From pro athlete to pariah
Orenthal James Simpson was born in July 1947 and grew up poor in San Francisco before rising to fame at the University of Southern California, where he received the Heisman Trophy. He later went pro and played for the Buffalo Bills, earning the nickname "the Juice" for his speed. He eventually parlayed his celebrity into a television and film career. But all that came crashing down after police arrested him for the brutal double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, aspiring actor Ronald Goldman, in June 1994.
In what has been billed as the trial of the century, the world watched the former NFL star's criminal trial unfold on television and end in a divisive not-guilty verdict. While there was speculation that race may have contributed to this, the real reason the jury acquitted O.J. Simpson of murder, at least according to law professor Alex Johnson, was simply the prosecution's failure to meet the burden of proof necessary for a conviction. In 1997, the jury in a civil trial found him liable for the murders and levied a $33.5 million settlement against him. Nicole Brown Simpson's family buried her in Lake Forest, California following her funeral, which O.J. Simpson attended. It's unclear where his family plans to bury him.
Armed robbery, prison, and cancer
O.J. Simpson ended up serving nine years in prison after he and several men broke into a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007 and took sports memorabilia at gunpoint that he claimed had been stolen from him. In February 2024, various media sites reported that he had begun undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer, prompting his video on X, in which he laughed off talk of hospice. Many of the responses to O.J. Simpson's tweet were savage. "Cancer is the karma you get," one poster responded. "Enjoy it." Another person posted pictures of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
The video presents a stark contrast to his family's post two months later. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on X. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."