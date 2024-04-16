What MythBusters' Cast Is Doing Now

Once a reliable stalwart of reality TV that entertained viewers while sneaking in some education, "MythBusters" hasn't been in production in years, leaving not only a hole in the cultural landscape but a lot of questions. While "MythBusters" itself solved all kinds of mysteries about nature, the world, humanity, and how everything works and how what we think is true often isn't, the show's cancelation posed another big question — what happened to the on-air crew?

"MythBusters" went off the air in 2016, and the Discovery Channel then produced a revival with a new cast ... that disappeared in 2018. Featuring one of the smartest and most inventive lineups in the history of TV, millions of "MythBusters" fans miss the men and women who blew holes into common assumptions and the historical record, and who also literally blew up a lot of actual stuff, too. Now that their show is gone, here then is the answer to the query that the brave and wild "MythBusters" can't answer themselves: Aside from other tragic details about the "MythBusters" cast, whatever happened to the program's testers, hosts, fabricators, assistants, and experts?