Chilling Celebrity Reactions To O.J. Simpson's Death

Ron Goldman's father, Fred, did not mourn the loss of O.J. Simpson. "The only thing I have to say is, it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," he told NBC News. "It's no great loss to the world."

Fred also released a statement with his daughter, Kim, on Facebook, expressing similar sentiments. "The news of Ron's killer passing away is a mixed bag of complicated emotions and reminds us that the journey through grief is not linear," it read. "For three decades we tirelessly pursued justice for Ron and Nicole, and despite a civil judgment and his confession in 'If I Did It,' the hope for true accountability has ended."

Goldman's family was always convinced of Simpson's guilt, and winning the wrongful death suit in 1997 didn't appear to give them much solace. "Despite us winning, it left us very empty," Fred said in a February 2017 appearance on "Good Morning America." "I still, to this day, have a hard time with the fact that he wasn't found guilty, in the criminal trial," he later added.