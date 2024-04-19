Famous Groupies Who Are Completely Unrecognizable Now

Pennie Lane Trumbull is one of the most famous groupies in history, thanks to filmmaker Cameron Crowe. Right down to her name, she was the inspiration for the groupie character Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) in Crowe's 2000 rock comedy-drama "Almost Famous." That rock comedy-drama was about one of the best fictional rock bands of all time, Stillwater, and the various people around them — including young music journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit), based on Crowe himself. The real Trumbull and Crowe had a very similar relationship to their fictional counterparts.

Though fellow groupie Pamela Des Barres has also claimed that the character was based on her, Crowe has confirmed that the fictional Penny Lane is based on the real Trumbull. "She, the real Penny Lane, is a woman named Pennie Trumbull, and she's still consistent to the same person that I met in the day," Crowe said in a 2022 interview with SiriusXM. "She's in love with the music. It was all about the music. She never wrote a tell-all book. I think Dreamworks paid her a little bit of money for her life rights."

Trumbull herself hasn't been particularly vocal about her groupie days, and specifically asked for her identity to be obscured when "Almost Famous" was made. After leaving the groupie life behind her, she returned to ordinary life and had a stellar career in marketing and consulting, with a side hustle in farming.