Politicians Who Were Really Weird People

Saparmurat Niyazov, the late president of the post-USSR country Turkmenistan, went further than most in turning his personal whims into law. He banned anything that annoyed him, including beards, gold teeth, ballet, circuses, makeup on TV, and lip syncing. And no grandfathering either — those who already had gold teeth had to get them removed. In addition, he decided that everyone had to share in his personal problems, banning public smoking not due to health risks, but because heart problems forced him to kick the habit.

Niyazov also enjoyed mandating and renaming things. Government officials had to take a yearly "Walk of Health," a 23-miles desert trek with no breaks or shade. He, on the other hand, would fly in his helicopter to greet (or lambast) the walkers at the end. Not content with the calendar, he renamed the months of January and April to Turkmenbashi after his own nickname and Gurbansoltan after his mother respectively, also fiddling around with the days of the week.

Niyazov was not shy about his eccentric philosophy — he wrote a whole book about it called the "Ruhnama," after which he rechristened the month of September. This mix of Niyazov's moral philosophy, Turkmen history, and poetry was required reading in Turkmen schools and for adults who wanted to find a job, particularly in the government — or for Turkmen Muslims wishing to get to heaven. Niyazov and God reportedly struck a deal to allow anyone who read it thrice a free pass to paradise.