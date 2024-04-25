What Harvey Weinstein's Life In Prison Is Really Like

When Hollywood businessman Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for multiple counts of rape in 2020, he more or less vanished from public thought. He was behind bars, justice was served, and his name could persist as a kind of moral shorthand for abuses of power. The consequences of Weinstein's actions, however — chiefly the start of the #metoo movement in 2017 — remain real and salient. Come early 2023, he had an additional 16 years added to his sentence because of another rape conviction. On April 25, 2024, his 2020 conviction was overturned on appeal, but according to the Associated Press, Weinstein will have to remain in prison to serve out his sentence for the 2023 conviction.

Whether out of genuine or morbid curiosity, some folks have wondered what kind of life Weinstein is living in prison, especially because his life will all but certainly end there. Truth be told, we don't have much information about Weinstein's day-to-day prison activities and conditions because no one's done a pointed follow-up with him to see how he's doing. We do, however, know some generalities about the facility where he's currently being held: Mohawk Correctional Facility, a medium security level prison for males. By all accounts it's a pretty sedate place with a full array of rehabilitative programs.

Weinstein has also been experiencing some debilitating health problems that caused him to appear in court in 2023 in a wheelchair. He's also complained about teeth problems and stated in 2022 that he didn't want the prison dentist removing his teeth before a court appearance because he was concerned it would ruin his appearance before the judge.