Who Inherited Andre The Giant's Money After He Died?

If anybody was worthy of the nickname "The Giant," it was Andre Rene Roussimoff. Reaching about 7 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing up to 520 pounds, Andre the Giant was blessed and cursed by his gigantism in equal measures. The hormonal disorder acromegaly made him larger-than-life and granted him fame and fortune — "What God gave me, I use it to make a living," he said in an old interview featured in the HBO documentary "Andre the Giant." "The Princess Bride" co-star Cary Elwes describes on Vanity Fair how such gifts came with a back-breaking cost — literally. Professional wrestling all but ruined Andre's spine.

Rising to prominence in the wrestling world during the 1970s and '80s, Andre was all but done by the early '90s. But despite living in physical agony every day — and developing an Andre-sized alcohol habit, therefore — he kept his schedule busy right up to the very end. At this point, even tag team matches were "torture," as Uproxx says, and he even had to place his hands on his frequent tagging partner Giant Baba's shoulders to steady himself enough to walk.

By the end of his life, Andre the Giant's gifts, willpower, and effort earned him a personal fortune of $10 million in modern money, which might surprise people as less than expected. Some of it he gave to the caretaker of his ranch and the caretaker's wife — two of the people named in his will. The rest of it he gave to his daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, whom he barely knew but wanted to support, even in death.