The Worst Serial Killers In American History

Serial killers have a strong — if seemingly odd — hold on the human imagination. Many people today find themselves grimly fascinated by the exploits of killers, to the point where experts in social sciences, mental health, communications, and other fields have made it a point of research interest to understand why so many of us find serial killers to be so engrossing. Of course, this is not a new fascination, as cases like that of the 16th-century accused werewolf Peter Stubbe (and the breathless pamphlet accounts of his crimes that followed Stubbe's trial and execution) demonstrate. That's clearly continued into the modern day, with a significant media industry that's focused on true crime and the chilling exploits of some of the worst serial killers in American history.

What makes a serial killer the worst? It could be the sheer number of victims they targeted, of course. Other killers have terrorized a region for years, consistently evading capture or, in very few cases, never being captured at all. Some have also gained notoriety for the gruesomeness or cruelty of their crimes.

Amongst all the lurid details, however, it's too easy to forget that these killers took real lives — those of people who were mourned by friends and family, and whose survivors have had to navigate the trauma of losing a loved one in such a shocking and often abrupt manner. Perhaps it's more for their sake that we remember the crimes of some of America's worst serial killers.