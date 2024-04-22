The Chilling Final Words Of The Space Shuttle Challenger's Crew

The 1986 Challenger disaster was one of the worst space-related catastrophes in history. The seven crew members on board – Francis R. "Dick" Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison S. Onizuka, Gregory B. Jarvis, and Christa McAuliffe — didn't even make it to space before their shuttle tore apart and its components exploded one by one. All seven either died on the way down to the Atlantic Ocean or when the broken remnants of their craft struck the surface of the water.

At the time, NASA remained respectfully silent about the recovery process of the crew member's bodies, and about the bodies themselves, saying merely, "Local security measures are being taken to assure that the recovery operations can take place in a safe and orderly manner," via The Washington Post, and that identification of the remains were being conducted at nearby Patrick Air Force Base Hospital south of Cape Canaveral.

Some schoolchildren saw the disaster unfold live on television from their classrooms, while others watched taped footage later. The voices of the crew, however, lived on. As the full transcript on NASA reads, the crew members did their jobs in their final five minutes of life, joked around a bit, seemed in bright spirits, and yes, commented on some irregularities in instrument readings. Pilot Michael J. Smith was the last to speak at 1 minute, 13 seconds after liftoff when he uttered the very chilling and simple phrase, "Uh-oh."

