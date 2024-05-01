Disturbing Details About Baphomet That You Never Knew

Murmur the name "Baphomet" in certain religiously inclined circles and you'll doubtlessly see some hackles rise. "You mean Beelzebub?" the question might go. Or Asmodeus, Samael, Molech, Abaddon, Ba'al, something-something demon devil Satan Lucifer, etc. To some, particularly Christians, Baphomet is an ancient malevolent figure representative of a profound and vague evil also associated with modern-day Satanists. Baphomet's even got a famous image that just might rank amongst the most widely-known occult portraits on Earth: a horned, winged, goat-headed, cloven-footed, bare-chested, and breasted figure sitting cross-legged with a snake-encircled caduceus in its lap. Spooky.

But, well ... here's the thing. Baphomet isn't a real deity worshipped by anyone, and probably never was. The name first popped up during the crusades, when one Anselm of Ribemont in 1098 C.E. described Turks calling upon "Baphomet" during the Battle of Antioch. Whether or not Anselm spoke the Turk's language is another issue entirely.

After that, "Baphomet" became a byword for "Muslim" associated with the prophet Mohammed. It also got tossed around to politically persecute everyone from the 14th-century Knights Templar to 19th-century Freemasons, who were both accused of Baphomet worship, e.g., non-Christian practices. The popular, horned image of Baphomet is a drawing from 19th-century French occultist and Kabbalistic author Eliphas Levi, who in 1854 wanted to sketch a figure that represented the union of opposites, notably male and female. Ultimately, the most disturbing thing about the character of Baphomet is how it's been borrowed again and again, wrongfully used by those in power, and misunderstood by the public.