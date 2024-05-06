Things You Should Know About Christopher Lee's War Record

He was a Sith lord, a knight, a vampire, a wizard, a pirate, and a king — and that was just from his film resume. By the end of his life, Christopher Lee was a knight in truth, being made a Knight Bachelor in 2009. The honor was given largely for Lee's services to British drama — over a very long career, he set the record for having the most credited appearances by a living actor. He became famous for his work with Hammer Studios in their horror films, a distinction he wasn't always wholly pleased with. But fans who grew up with those horror films and became moviemakers in their own right gave Lee a late renaissance with featured parts in "Star Wars," "The Lord of the Rings," and the films of Tim Burton. And the legendary actor also carved out a late-in-life niche as a heavy metal singer.

But long before Lee was hailed for his contributions to cinema, often in the guise of villainy, he was a very real war hero. According to his memoir "Lord of Misrule," Lee was prepared to fight as early as 1939, when he and some fellow schoolboys dashed off to Finland to help fight the Russians. Their hosts patiently indulged these hot-headed and unneeded volunteers with uniforms and danger-free duty, and Lee soon went home, chastened by his uselessness. But in the thick of World War II, Lee enlisted with the Royal Air Force and worked his way up from warder to flight lieutenant over four eventful, dangerous years. And his service would be a major part of his story, in life and death.