Is The 'Rule Of Thumb' From The Fallout Series Really Capable Of Saving Lives?

Fans of Bethesda's "Fallout" video game series are more than well-acquainted with Vault Boy, the game's iconic, blue-suited, blonde-coifed, smiling mascot who's typically jabbing a thumbs up toward the camera. The recent Amazon Prime adaptation of the game series has garnered a lot of critical and commercial success, did a shockingly good job adapting the game world to the small screen, and is already slated for a 2nd season. And, as many articles online have pointed out by now: Vault Boy's thumbs up isn't just Bethesda approving the influx of loads of cash.

For those unfamiliar with the show or the game, "Fallout" takes place in a radiation-blighted wasteland following a nuclear apocalypse. Vault Boy encapsulates and satirizes the misplaced, crestfallen, and somewhat delusional optimism that post-World War II America clung to during the Cold War's atomic terror. Hence the thumbs up. In Episode 1 of the Amazon series, however, Walton Goggins' gunslinging character Cooper Howard offers up an alternative explanation for the thumbs up: Hold your thumb up to a nuclear blast, and if your thumb covers the explosion, you've got time to run. If not, maybe you've got time to pray.

While this might sound like a clever, simple rule of thumb (so to speak), things are way more complicated than that. Nuclear bombs generate four different types of damage: radiation, thermal, light, and blast. Environmental conditions affect each of these damage types, and there's no singular rule to determine if you're far enough away to be safe.