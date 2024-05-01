Stars Andre The Giant Couldn't Stand

It may sound like a cliche to call André the Giant larger than life, but that's exactly what he was to multiple generations of pro wrestling fans, many of whom were first exposed to him during his time in the company then known as WWF. Whether he was playing a good guy or a dastardly heel, the big Frenchman, who was billed at 7-foot-4-inches and over 500 pounds, created many unforgettable moments in the ring thanks to his size, commanding presence, and indestructible aura. He was also one of the first few pro wrestlers to successfully cross over into Hollywood, as fans also remember him as the gentle giant Fezzik in Rob Reiner's 1987 film "The Princess Bride."

But much like just about any other wrestler, André wasn't that gentle when it came to some of the people he worked with in the business. Even in the years immediately preceding André's tragic death in 1993, the first-ever WWE Hall of Fame inductee held a few grudges, and not all of them were resolved prior to his passing. When looking back at these real-world conflicts, one would see that there were quite a few big names in the wrestling business whom André the Giant disliked or outright hated at some point in his career.