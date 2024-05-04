What Prisoners Really Do In A Day

With over a million people behind bars at any one time, the United States, has the largest prison population in the world. And yet, while American prisoners still make up only a small proportion of the population, life inside prison is familiar to most of us, thanks to its representation in movies and on TV. From "The Shawshank Redemption" to "Orange is the New Black," audiences have been presented time and time again with versions of prison life, which are by turns inhumane and harrowing or else uncannily similar to life in everyday society. Similarly, with true crime attracting large audiences in recent years, news reports and tell-all documentaries give us a greater insight than ever before into the lives prisoners live behind bars. But are the impressions we have about prison life really correct?

Is a life of incarceration as torturous and scary as the media would have us believe, or instead deathly boring, a form of purgatory where the chief enemy is time? Since a surge of imprisonment in the 1990s, critics have argued that many prisons have become overpopulated and unsafe, leading to some prisoners living in appalling conditions. All prisons are different, and run by different rules, depending largely on their level of security, whether it be in low-security institutions, or the infamous supermax prisons, where the worst and most violent offenders serve their long sentences. Regardless, there are some common aspects to prison life, and so here is what life in a functional American prison is like, from dawn until after dark.