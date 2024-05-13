How Many People Died In The Hindenburg Disaster?

On the evening of May 6, 1937, the Zeppelin LZ 129 Hindenburg arrived at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in Eastern New Jersey after its first Atlantic crossing from Germany that year. Elizabeth Ballentine watched the huge airship cruise around the field waiting for the weather to clear before it started to dock at its mooring mast. The rear of the dirigible suddenly began to glow eerily as if the steel ribs had been electrified. Seconds later the Zeppelin burst into flames.

"It looked like a huge cigar with the end glowing," Ballentine later told the Courier-Post. She and everyone else took off running amid the searing heat from the explosion. "We did not look back," she continued. "We were sure that everyone in the ship and on the ground crew was being roasted alive." Ballentine's assessment, surprisingly, was off the mark. Of the 97 people aboard, 35 perished in this disaster that sounded the death knell for commercial airship travel. Of the 231 members of the ground crew, only one perished. Even so, it remains one of the worst airship accidents in history.