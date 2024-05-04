What Netflix's Baby Reindeer Left Out About The True Story

It would be an understatement to say that the Netflix series "Baby Reindeer" has taken the streaming world by storm. The seven-episode series focuses on the real-life experiences of Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who also plays the show's main character, Donny Dunn. Centered on events that took place around 2013, "Baby Reindeer" unabashedly tackles often-undiscussed, even taboo topics: men sexually abusing other men, and women stalking men. Before "Baby Reindeer" aired on Netflix, Gadd had written his experiences into a one-man stage show in 2016 called, "Monkey See Monkey Do" for Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

While the plot details of Gadd's stalking tale can get complicated, the core story portrayed in "Baby Reindeer" is simple: Dunn is a stand-up comedian who works at a pub, a female patron starts obsessing over him, she gets ahold of his email address, she won't stop contacting him, Dunn tries talking to the rather useless police, and on it goes from there. In between it all Dunn gets groomed by a veteran TV industry writer who plies him with drugs and rapes him.

However, "Baby Reindeer" does omit some details from Gadd's real-life story. Whether out of practical issues related to television production, privacy reasons, or other concerns is unknown. Some of those details include the state of Gadd's career before the stalking began, other ways that his stalker contacted him, gifts she gave him, her identity, and her ultimate fate.