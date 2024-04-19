Things Back To Black Left Out About Amy Winehouse's True Story

Even before it was released in movie theaters, Sam Taylor-Johnson's "Back to Black," her big-budget biopic of British jazz singer Amy Winehouse, has ridden a wave of controversy. Winehouse's life ended tragically in 2011, when she was found dead in her London home, aged just 27. She had struggled with substance abuse issues, experienced a heartbreaking rollercoaster marriage in the glare of the world media, and had every detail of her troubled life documented by the tabloid press, whose paparazzi photographers hounded her daily at the height of her fame.

Winehouse's tragic downfall is undoubtedly a story worth remembering, a cautionary tale that also shines the spotlight on how the modern world exploits the private lives of famous individuals for entertainment and ultimately fails them. It is no wonder, then, that many fans were uncomfortable with a Hollywood retelling of a sad life that played out in living memory, and which surely requires both subtly and nuance in its retelling.

Indeed, "Back to Black" has been released to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. The movie has been praised by some for its casting, particularly that of Marisa Abela (pictured), whose capturing of Winehouse's mannerisms is often uncanny (though some have taken exception to their lack of physical resemblance). But Taylor-Johnson's film has also been criticized for the way it simplifies and sanitizes Winehouse's story, even as it portents to address her addiction issues. Here are some details of the singer's life that the movie left out.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction.