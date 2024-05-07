Why The Jonestown Massacre Is Worse Than You Think

The "biggest mass suicide in history." Drinking the Kool-Aid. A megalomaniac cult leader gone mad in the jungles of Guyana. Religious fundamentalism taken to horrific extremes. These are the cliches of the 1978 Jonestown massacre, in which more than 900 people died from drinking cyanide-laced Flavor-Aid under the orders of Peoples Temple leader Jim Jones. Given the heinous nature of the event, it is tempting — or even comforting — to write off the massacre as the work of a man: Jones himself. But the popular account masks a more complicated — and disturbing — reality.

The Peoples Temple was no small-time operation. The multimillion-dollar enterprise had connections running from the San Francisco Democratic Party, to the California statehouse in Sacramento, and Washington D.C. Jones made or broke state and local politicians, who in turn shielded him despite reports of gross misconduct. Countries such as the USSR and Guyana aided Jones out of political and economic expediency, leaving his followers to their terrible fate.

The Jonestown saga is ultimately the story of cover-ups and betrayals by powerful people of those they were supposed to protect, all for money and power. That's less morbidly interesting than the popularized story of a fringe communist cult, but in many ways far worse — and as far as history is concerned (sadly), not so much out of the ordinary.