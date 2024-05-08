The Hidden Truth About The Mongol Empire

In 1995, The Washington Post got a little ahead of schedule by naming their "man of the millennium" five years before the new one was upon us. The paper settled on one name as the great "doer" of civilization, the man whose will and actions, more than any other, connected and reshaped the world: Genghis Khan. The choice was disputed but, as the Post put it, "history is not just a tale of saints and geniuses and emancipators." Genghis Khan's conquests left millions dead and devastated once-vibrant societies, but they united vast swaths of the Old World and allowed trade to flourish along the Silk Road, further tying East and West together.

The formation of the Mongol Empire, as Genghis Khan's great project of conquest came to be known, was achieved by more than his own hand. His armies, his enemies, and his subjects all shaped the character of an empire with an impact far beyond its longevity. Just over a century of rule by the Mongols left an indelible impression upon subjugated peoples, influencing their policies long after the empire's fall. The Mongols, and their leader, have proved reliable heroes and villains in cultures throughout the world. They've been used in everything from novels to ill-fated John Wayne movies.

There's a rich vein of history for anyone to explore in the Mongol Empire, and plenty beyond the cliff-notes version of one man's war campaigns. Here are a few hidden gems about the history of the Mongol Empire.