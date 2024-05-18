What Amy Winehouse's Former Bandmates Have Said About Her

Amy Winehouse, the Grammy-Award-winning British singer who combined a variety of musical styles with her honest lyrics about love and addiction in songs like "Rehab," became tabloid fodder before her tragic death at 27 from alcohol poisoning. But in numerous interviews with her bandmates, it's not her often messy public persona that comes to the fore but her deep love of music. "She always said that had she not become a huge star, she'd still do it anyway," Hawi Gondwe, her guitarist, told Retrospective Live. "It was all about getting the music across for her."

Winehouse's addiction issues eventually impacted her musical career towards the end of her short life. Dale Davis, her bassist and musical director, called her "brilliant" but admitted "things got more erratic when 'Back To Black' came out and things started to change" (via Rolling Stone U.K.). He performed with her during her last gig, in June 2011, in Belgrade, Serbia. The show was marred by Winehouse's inebriation and inability to perform. "As a musician, it remains the most difficult night I've ever had," he said.