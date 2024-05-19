What Joran Van Der Sloot's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Joran van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in one of Peru's most notorious prisons, where the nation houses some of its worst criminals. The results of Joran van der Sloot's dark life landed him here. The Dutch national admitted to murdering two women — Alabama teen Natalee Holloway and Peruvian business student Stephany Flores — five years apart and in two different countries, Aruba and Peru. Van der Sloot has been incarcerated since June 2010, when Chilean authorities arrested him after he fled Lima, Peru's capital, where he had murdered Flores, a 21-year-old from a wealthy and high-profile Peruvian family, a few days earlier on May 30.

After Chile extradited him to Peru, van der Sloot eventually pleaded guilty to Flores' killing and a three-judge panel sentenced him in January 2012. In 2014 the killer married and fathered a daughter, later filing for divorce because he started an affair with a younger woman, per The Daily Mail. As of February 2024, multiple outlets reported that he receives conjugal visits from three women, including a long-term girlfriend, Eva Pacohuanaco.

Then in April 2024, two inmates attacked him in a common area of Challapalca Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary in Peru's highlands. He escaped with only minor injuries. He has also escaped a murder conviction for the 2005 killing of Holloway.