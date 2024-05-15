Stars Who Couldn't Stand Freddie Mercury

As the huge outpouring of love for his 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" proved, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury remains one of music's most beloved icons. Before Mercury's tragic death in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications of AIDS, he had established himself as one of the finest rock vocalists of his generation as well as one of its most flamboyant performers. His legacy includes numerous No. 1 hit singles and albums including "We Are The Champions" and "Another One Bites The Dust," but is perhaps best encapsulated in Mercury's famous performance at Live Aid in 1985, when in the sold-out Wembley Stadium in London — and in front of a TV audience of more than 1.5 billion – he held the crowd in the palm of his hand to deliver perhaps rock music's most classic performance.

But while Mercury is now considered one of rock's greatest showmen and Queen one of the defining British rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s, they didn't always enjoy the exalted status they do today. Several of their fellow musicians have been outspoken in their dislike for the band and Mercury in particular, as have several respected music critics. Here are some of the most notable.