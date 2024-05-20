What R. Kelly's Life In Prison Is Really Like

In Ernest Hemingway's 1926 classic "The Sun Also Rises," war veteran Bill Gorton asks fellow former soldier Mike Campbell how he went bankrupt. "Two ways," Campbell replies. "Gradually and then suddenly." The same description could apply to the downfall of the former R&B icon R. Kelly, who is currently serving prison time for racketeering, bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, and sex trafficking. It has been a spectacular crash for the man who was once known as the "King of R&B," with a discography that includes more '90s Top 40 hits than any other male solo artist.

Rumors of Kelly's sexually inappropriate behavior had swirled for years, even making headlines during the peak of his stardom. His questionable behavior first came to light in the mid-'90s when his marriage to fellow R&B artist Aaliyah was dissolved when it was revealed that she was just 15 years out at the time of their wedding. In the early 2000s, Kelly was accused of sexual misconduct — including sex with an underage girl — and in 2002 faced 21 child pornography charges in Illinois. All charges were dropped, but as the years passed rumors continued to dog the star, along with criminal charges.

Finally, in 2018, the documentary "R. Kelly: Sex, Girls, and Videotapes" became the first of a series of damaging pieces of investigative journalism that lifted the lid on Kelly's abuse of young women and girls, leading eventually to his arrest, trial, and Kelly being sentenced to 30 years behind bars in 2022. And according to several reports, Kelly's time in prison has not been easy — here are the details.