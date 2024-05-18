Things About Roman Mythology They Didn't Teach You In School

Ancient mythologies are a vastly underrated part of our collective history, and they say perhaps more about how little the human race has changed than any kind of history-is-written-by-the-winners sort of adaptation of real events. The stories and gods of Roman mythology were largely adapted from earlier Greek tales. One of the best literary sources is the Roman poet Virgil, who told the tale of Aeneus leaving Troy, heading to Italy, and not only taking his stories with him, but kick-starting the Roman world.

And that's important, because there are plenty of Roman tales that sound pretty familiar to those who have read some of the absolutely amazing stories from Greek mythology. And just like there are plenty of stories from Greek mythology that they didn't teach you in school, there's a lot of Roman lore that gets swept under the rug of what's convenient to hide from kids.

There's a bit of a footnote that comes with this, too: It isn't just the stories that have some questionable ratings, it's the real-life events that stem from those gods, divine orders, and practices. Roman gods and goddesses shaped the ancient world. For some people, well, let's just say that it wasn't always good news.