Dan Rather's Botched Investigation Of George W. Bush Explained

Folks of a certain age will immediately recognize the name Dan Rather, and also might remember that he vanished from CBS almost 20 years ago. Rather, who worked as a news anchor at the station for a whopping 44 years, left his position following a controversial 2004 "60 Minutes II" report about none other than George W. Bush. This happened right at the height of the "War on Terror" fervor following the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

The gist of the "60 Minutes II" report was simple: The United States' commander-in-chief and president –- the man in charge of heading up global military operations to stamp out terrorists on multiple Middle Eastern fronts -– had been derelict in his military duties while in the Texas Air National Guard. The truth or non-truth of this assertion wouldn't have changed the course of U.S. military operations, but it would have undermined the reputation and actions of its commander-in-chief — even more than the War on Terror already did to many.

Leading up to Rather's report several other news outlets had pursued the same story. But, it was Rather's producer Mary Mapes who got ahold of documents verifying as much -– two months before Bush sought his second term as president. The public was curious — and the powers that be were furious. Blowback was severe, and the story's sources discredited. Mapes was fired, and Rather left CBS. But as Rather himself later told Hollywood Reporter, "We made some mistakes of getting to the truth. But that didn't change the truth of what we reported."